Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 52,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telecom Argentina SA has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $18.55.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.10 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telecom Argentina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

