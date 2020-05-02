Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 367,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $1,724,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $3,147,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 209,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

