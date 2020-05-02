Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.