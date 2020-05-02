TheStreet Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to C

TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of TAL Education Group to a buy rating and set a $61.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.21.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of -383.82 and a beta of 0.32. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.53 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $126,058,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,472,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,803,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

