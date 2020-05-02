Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMT. JMP Securities lowered Tremont Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.