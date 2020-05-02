Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Up 6.9%

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.29, 3,162,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 1,355,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 96,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,109.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 8,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $167,721.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,104,932 shares of company stock valued at $22,851,549 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,748,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.