TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) & AIM ImmunoTech (NASDAQ:AIM) Critical Analysis

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

TrovaGene has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrovaGene and AIM ImmunoTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $250,000.00 50.66 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -0.41 AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 398.60 -$9.53 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrovaGene.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TrovaGene and AIM ImmunoTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

TrovaGene currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 378.22%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 135.15%. Given TrovaGene’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Profitability

This table compares TrovaGene and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -3,688.31% -202.00% -122.92% AIM ImmunoTech N/A -119.43% -52.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of TrovaGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of TrovaGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AIM ImmunoTech beats TrovaGene on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, and cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, urothelial, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

