Trueblue (TBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Trueblue has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.04-0.11 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.04-0.11 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trueblue to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trueblue stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $608.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti cut Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trueblue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

