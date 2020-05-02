U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.50, 7,795,570 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 9,684,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

