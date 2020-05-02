UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €11.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.43 ($13.29).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

