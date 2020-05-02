United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Trading Up 6.5%

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) was up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.17, approximately 23,935,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 14,125,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,536,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,202,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,367,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,563,000.

About United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

