United States Steel (NYSE:X) Announces Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $7.51 on Friday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

