Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Vapotherm worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at $12,198,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 131,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vapotherm by 72.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 68,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 52,007 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $433.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Vapotherm Inc has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $24.63.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 107.92% and a negative net margin of 106.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

VAPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Vapotherm from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

