Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.62) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Veoneer in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.66) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

VNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of VNE opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.52. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $22.51.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Veoneer by 19,195.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Veoneer by 61.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

