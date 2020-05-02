Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Up 6.8%

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) was up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 483,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 190,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Vertex Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 537,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 241,730 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 19.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

