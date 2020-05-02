Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Hershey Trust Co. grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,368,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 159,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $418.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

