Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.28, approximately 3,233,942 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 1,242,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 2.19.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

