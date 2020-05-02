Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 297.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Vodafone Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

