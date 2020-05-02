Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €140.00 by Independent Research

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective from investment analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €165.32 ($192.23).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €157.21.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

