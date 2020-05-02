Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CATY. ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

