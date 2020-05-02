Werner Enterprises, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 6.26%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,478,000 after buying an additional 292,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after buying an additional 438,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after buying an additional 646,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,718,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

