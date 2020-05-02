Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 908,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WLK opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 145,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,659,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.