Westlake Chemical (WLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WLK opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $75.65.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

