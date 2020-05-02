WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Update

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 724,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.19.

Get WEX alerts:

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,106,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $52,412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEX by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,818 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in WEX by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $127.20 on Friday. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average is $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.