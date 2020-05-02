Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WY stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.36 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

