Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) & Rimini Street (OTCMKTS:RMNI) Head-To-Head Review

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rimini Street and Weyland Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00 Weyland Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and Weyland Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $281.05 million 1.07 $17.53 million $0.25 17.72 Weyland Tech $34.65 million 0.95 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Weyland Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Weyland Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 1.56% -8.14% 13.80% Weyland Tech -18.88% -84.61% -65.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 64.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Weyland Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyland Tech has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Weyland Tech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Weyland Tech Company Profile

Weyland Tech Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France. It has a strategic partnership with PT. Finnet Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Seratosa, Inc. and changed its name to Weyland Tech Inc. in September 2015. Weyland Tech Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

