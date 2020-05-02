William Blair Weighs in on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

APAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.04% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,483.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.87%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

