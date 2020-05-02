Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 5.22-5.52 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.22-$5.52 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69.

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wood & Company downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $144.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

