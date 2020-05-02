Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE WK opened at $35.89 on Friday. Workiva has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 120.49%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Workiva by 25.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

