WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

NYSE WPC opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other WP Carey news, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

