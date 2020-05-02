Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Caesars Entertainment (NYSE:CZR) Financial Review

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Caesars Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations 12.52% -92.76% 6.95% Caesars Entertainment -13.67% -21.85% -2.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wyndham Destinations and Caesars Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations 0 1 5 0 2.83 Caesars Entertainment 0 3 2 0 2.40

Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus target price of $46.59, indicating a potential upside of 91.87%. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.80%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than Caesars Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Caesars Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations $4.04 billion 0.51 $507.00 million $5.62 4.32 Caesars Entertainment $8.74 billion 0.73 -$1.20 billion ($0.86) -10.86

Wyndham Destinations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesars Entertainment. Caesars Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wyndham Destinations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats Caesars Entertainment on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of December 31, 2018, it had 50 casinos, including 37 casinos in the United States and 13 casinos internationally with approximately 3 million square feet of gaming space and 40,000 hotel rooms. The company also provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos; and operates various entertainment venues, including the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development. In addition, it operates an online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

