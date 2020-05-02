Zacks: Analysts Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will report sales of $146.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.82 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $208.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $569.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.90 million to $666.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $639.50 million, with estimates ranging from $619.23 million to $659.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CPLG opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.64. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.70%. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 31.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

