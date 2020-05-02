Zacks: Analysts Set $6.00 Price Target for WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:WKEY)

Shares of WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:WKEY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given WISeKey International an industry rank of 143 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WKEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WISeKey International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of WISeKey International in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

WISeKey International stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). The company offers microchips in various IoT sectors, including connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.

