Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Opera’s earnings. Opera also reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Opera will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Opera.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. Opera had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 17.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Opera from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Opera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Opera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.47. Opera has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

