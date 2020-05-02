Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $185.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NESR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $445.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

