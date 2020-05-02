Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Sell

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSBC. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

GSBC stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,798,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

