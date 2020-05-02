Zacks Investment Research Lowers General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) to Hold

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $0.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “General Moly is a U.S.-based molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the American Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. Their primary asset, their interest in the Mt. Hope project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world’s largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with their second molybdenum property, the Hall-Tonopah project which is also located in central Nevada. Their goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer by the middle of the next decade. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of General Moly in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of General Moly stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. General Moly has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.36% of General Moly worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

