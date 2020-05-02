Zacks Investment Research Lowers Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to Hold

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of ITRM opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares during the period. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,799,000. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.