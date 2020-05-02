Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to “Buy”

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $357.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 12.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $19.50.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.70). As a group, equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,582,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,095,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.