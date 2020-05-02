Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to “Hold”

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $112.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Globant has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $141.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Globant had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Globant by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

