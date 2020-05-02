Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Hold

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of INVE opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 331,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,977 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Identiv by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Identiv by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,618 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 63,004 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

