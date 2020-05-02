Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to “Buy”

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in the southeastern United States. Ingles’ strategy is to locate its supermarkets primarily in suburban areas, small towns and rural communities, where management believes the market may be underserved by existing supermarkets. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $824.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3,579.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

