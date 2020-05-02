Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) to “Buy”

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $3.62 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $193.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 11,914.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

