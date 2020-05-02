Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,687,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $127.53 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

