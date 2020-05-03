12,261 Shares in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Carnival by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Carnival by 40.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

