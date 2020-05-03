1,837 Shares in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $45,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $16,702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares during the period.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $169.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

