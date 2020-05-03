1ST Source Bank Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,071.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

