1ST Source Bank Has $2.98 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,324 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $80.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

