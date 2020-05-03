1ST Source Bank Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 66,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 66,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

