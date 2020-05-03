1ST Source Bank Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,185.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,318.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.